July 13, 1930 - August 9, 2022

Fontana, WI - Robert L. Stevenson was born July 13, 1930 in Fontana to Robert B. and Alice B. (Utesch) Stevenson. He passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

