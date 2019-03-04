April 4, 1930 - March 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert L. Parr, 88, of Janesville, WI, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. He was born on April 4, 1930 in Rockton, WI, the son of the late Alton and Bessie (Parkhurst) Parr. Robert married Monica Rynes on May 24, 1981. He went to Salem School, a one-room schoolhouse. At 16 years of age, he went to work hauling milk and working on a farm. He worked the family farm with his dad in Ontario, WI, while working at Badger Ordinance. He later got a job at Fisher Body in Janesville. He was then hired into the Chevrolet Plant in Janesville, to work during the day and worked at the foundry in Beloit, WI at night. He retired from the Chevrolet Plant after 35 years (1991). He was a dog whisperer, and liked to spend his time in his garage, repairing bicycles and making benches, stools and other things with his woodworking tools. He enjoyed helping people by working on their houses, yards or anything else they needed. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Monica; seven children: Bessie Hable of Janesville, Roger (Carol) Parr of Ontario, WI, Robert C. (Brenda) Parr of Beloit, Robin (Parfait) Zinsou of Ft. Worth, TX, Ginger Lowrey of Janesville, Dawn Lowrey of Janesville, Nicole Lowrey of North Chicago, IL; and family pet, Koko; his 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law; and best friend, Byron "Butch" Miller; his brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Bessie Parr; his sisters, Betty Lowrey and Phyllis Miller; his daughter, Shelly Williams (Roberts), two grandchildren; and family pet, Coco.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Lasting memorials are preferred to be made to Alzheimer's Association, or Agrace Hospice.