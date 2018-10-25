August 10, 1965 - October 22, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Robert L. Mayfield, age 53, passed away at home on October 22, 2018. He was born in Janesville on August 10, 1965, the son of Richard and Nancy J. (Leikness) Anderson. He married Matt Milam on June 13, 2015, at the Gathering Place in Milton. Robert worked at the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant. He enjoyed bowling, having bowled 3 perfect games, and was a member of the El-Ray Sunday Morning League. He camped extensively throughout Wisconsin. Robert was well traveled, visiting Hawaii, Europe, and Mexico. He was an excellent cook, often using the vegetables he had grown in his own garden. He would can pickles and salsa made from his garden. He was a huge Packer Fan, and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his husband, Matt Milam; siblings: Ronald (Carol) Mayfield, Julie (Peter) Bagniewski, Mike (Darla) Mayfield, Kathy Ustick, Peter Mayfield, and Rich Anderson; mother-in-law, Helen Milam; sister-in-law, Judy Milam; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike (Nora) Milam, Gary (Peggy) Milam, Jody (Fernando) Banda and Jerry Milam; beloved Beagle, Chelsea; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Mayfield; father-in-law, Dean Milam; brother-in-law, Steve Milam; dog and cat, Gracie and Tish.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
