Janesville, WI - Robert L. Emerson, age 90, of Janesville (formerly of Black River Falls), passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022 with his family at his side. He was born in Black River Falls on February 9, 1932; the son of LaVerne and Belva (Hoff) Emerson. He was first baby born at the Black River Falls Hospital on Main Street. Robert married Judith E Lee on June 21st, 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1948 until 1969, and went on to work for Commercial Carriers and Arco Auto Carriers, hauling cars for many years. Robert loved playing cards, fishing, coffee clutch with friends, watching stock car racing (Kvapil boy were his favorite) and traveling with friend Judy Gilbertson. A proud memory for Robert and his daughter Linda was the trip they took to Washington D.C. with the Vets Roll Organization in 2018.
Robert is survived by his children, Linda Zett and Larry (Kimberly) Emerson; granddaughter, Crystal Zett; and brother, Milan Emerson. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Karen (Emerson) LaBelle.
Robert's family would like to thank SSM Health at Home (Sam, Josh, and Stacey), Home at Ease (Heather, Jessica, and Jamie), Agrace Hospice (Morgan, Nicole, Ashley, and Erin), and the many others who helped keep him at home.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will conclude the service on Friday, with a private family urn committal held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Robert's honor to Agrace Hospice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
