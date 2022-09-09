Robert L. Emerson

February 9, 1932 - September 4, 2022

Janesville, WI - Robert L. Emerson, age 90, of Janesville (formerly of Black River Falls), passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 4, 2022 with his family at his side. He was born in Black River Falls on February 9, 1932; the son of LaVerne and Belva (Hoff) Emerson. He was first baby born at the Black River Falls Hospital on Main Street. Robert married Judith E Lee on June 21st, 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1948 until 1969, and went on to work for Commercial Carriers and Arco Auto Carriers, hauling cars for many years. Robert loved playing cards, fishing, coffee clutch with friends, watching stock car racing (Kvapil boy were his favorite) and traveling with friend Judy Gilbertson. A proud memory for Robert and his daughter Linda was the trip they took to Washington D.C. with the Vets Roll Organization in 2018.