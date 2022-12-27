Robert L. Douglas

Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" LeRoy Douglas, age 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away on December 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Bob was born on October 15, 1935, in Whitewater, WI, the oldest son of LeRoy and Mary (Swan) Douglas. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Wilken, on April 13, 1957, and they raised their family in Janesville, WI. Bob is survived by son, David and wife Pamela of Concord, MA (and their children Madison, Cameron and wife Annika, and Halley); and son, Peter and wife Stephanie of Barrington, IL (and their children, Charlie and Drew); and brothers, James and wife Pat Douglas, Richard and wife Betty Douglas; sister, Dorothy Hughes; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Douglas.
Bob was an engineer, artist, scholar, and dedicated family man. Bob earned his B.S from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and M.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both degrees in Physics. He served in the US Army in Huntsville, AL and helped develop the Redstone rocket which put the first American in space. Bob worked for many years in Janesville at Parker Pen and Gilman Engineering, where he served as President. Later, he worked at Litton Industries and Advanced Assembly Automation in Dayton, OH.
Bob was an avid reader and enjoyed tinkering with mathematical problems. Following Virginia's interest in President Lincoln, she and Bob became amateur Lincoln scholars and members of the national Lincoln Forum. They traveled widely in the US and abroad. Bob was also an accomplished watercolor artist; family and friends looked forward to his annual Christmas card.
Bob and Virginia cherished spending time with their children and grandchildren in their lake house in Three Lakes, WI. They were dedicated fans of Badger basketball and football. Bob was deeply involved in the Janesville community, serving on several local boards, including Cedar Crest, and was a member of the Blackhawk Golden Kiwanis. He was strong in his faith and active in the Cargill United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church or Gifts men's shelter. A private burial will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater, WI. For full obituary, and online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
