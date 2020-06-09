May 13, 1942 - June 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert L. Brownstetter, Sr., age 78, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on May 13, 1942, the son of Sylvester and Helen (Barber) Brownstetter. He married Avis Deegan on September 18, 1965, and she preceded him in death on April 22, 2009. Robert worked at Hufcor for over 32 years before retiring. He was a hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed going for car rides through the countryside, horse races, loved dogs, and could always be found watching a football or baseball game.
Robert is survived by his four children: Robert L. Brownstetter, Jr., Carleen Brownstetter, Mark (Colleen) Brownstetter, and Barbara (Scott) Hembrook; three grandchildren: Stephanie, Ashley (Brandon), and Taylor Justice; great-granddaughter, Macie; grandson-in-law, Nick; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Alex Hembrook; and siblings, Teresa Foster and Mary Condon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at CHURCH. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Robert's family would like to thank Mercy Hospital, for the care and support given to Robert in his final days.