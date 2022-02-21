Robert L. "Bob" Rippberger

Milton, WI - Robert "Bob" L. Rippberger, age 73, of Milton/ Edgerton, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Gettysburg, PA to the late Oscar and Lillian (Deenis) Rippberger. On April 1, 1969 Bob married the love of his life Cheryl Wiedrich. They were married for 52 years. Bob and Cheryl had two children, Carrie and Robert. For the past 14 years, Bob worked with his son at TLC Restorations. Bob may tell you that it was most likely the most stressful job he ever had! At work he was better known as "Pops". Truth be told, he really just did what he wanted at work. At home he enjoyed scratch offs with Cheryl. He had been seen multiple times on gambling machines and doing scratch offs in his truck. When asked about it, he would deny every time. It was always just for Cheryl. Bob also enjoyed car shows and car cruises with his 1960 Impala. Bob was a character. Knowing him you knew he was always a blast to be around. He started his day high strung and always in a hurry with "Lots going on.".
Robert is survived by his wife, Cheryl; 2 children: Robert (Denise) Rippberger of Milton and Carrie (fiancé, Dion Walling) Bryk of Ft. Atkinson; 3 grandchildren: Stephanie (Neil) Brainard, Steven Stankus and Courtney (Mark) Lueck; 8 great grandchildren: Kyla, Emma, Mackenzie, Elijah, Evan, Koen, Karson and Kobe; 3 siblings: Pam (Terry) Strueley, Janie Clark and Pat Burg; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 siblings: Mary Lou, Shirley, Alice and Richard.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Jim Johnson and James Ferguson officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rippberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
