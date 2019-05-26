May 19, 1936 - May 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert L. "Bob" Henze, age 83, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home. He was born in Milton Junction, on May 19, 1936, one of twelve children to Clifford and Lucille (Randolph) Henze. Bob graduated from Milton High School in 1954. He later married the former Katy Gleich on March 24, 1956, in Janesville, and together they had four children. Bob was a very knowledgeable and excellent auto mechanic. He worked his entire life servicing automobiles, first with the former Prielipp Oldsmobile and retiring from Hesser Oldsmobile in 1995. Bob and Katy enjoyed many years of camping throughout the northern United States and Canada. His gift to gab and telling stories will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, of over 63 years, Katy; son, Kelly Henze of Janesville; and his children, Kellen Henze and Klifford (Kristin) Henze; daughter, Bobbi Barbieur of Bangor, WI; and her children, Jake and Zachary Barbieur; and daughter, Terri Henze of Janesville. He is further survived by his siblings: Richard Henze of Janesville, Thomas Henze of Janesville, Jack (Janet) Henze of Fort Atkinson, Shirley Cartwright of Footville, and Anne Henze of Janesville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey on May 23, 2017; and his siblings: Ronald, Clifford, Roger, Betty, Doug, and Ken.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com