Beloit, WI - Robert L. "Bob" Granger age 88 passed away on September 21, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Beloit. He was born December 25, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Robert S. Granger and Evelyn L. (Boomer) Woodard. Bob graduated from Darien High School, class of 1950. He attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City and UW Rock in Janesville. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until honorable discharge in 1955. He married Kimi Yamaguchi on July 10, 1967. Bob was employed at GM in Janesville for 40 years until his retirement. He was an active member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church for 50 years, serving as a Trustee, Deacon and Usher. Bob was also a member of the Wisconsin Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Boy Scouts of America and the Darien Post 450 American Legion. He was a very active volunteer with the National BSA Relationship committee, the local Eagle Board, Meals on Wheels, Beloit Community Action Center, Hands of Faith, and the Rose Parade Committee. He also served as past President of the Stateline Golden Kiwanis. Bob greatly appreciated his Vets Roll trip to Washington DC.
He is survived by his wife, Kimi Granger, his daughter, Jennifer Lee Tober; his sister, Beverly (Larry) Feltham and grandchildren, Ashley Sylvie & Benjamin Sylvie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Gene Woodard and a sister, Mary Beth Woodard.
All Glory be To Our Lord Jesus Christ
Bob's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 25, 2021 at TRINITY Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit with Rev. Randall Senn officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Granger family on our website.