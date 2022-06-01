Robert L. "Bob" Corning

Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" L. Corning Jr., 74, of Janesville/formerly of Evansville, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Bob was born on June 17, 1947 in Stoughton, WI to the late Robert L. and Ruth (Dennison) Corning Sr. He attended Evansville High School and enlisted in the marines after high school. On June 16, 1973, Bob married Sandra Hanson in Argyle, WI. He worked for over 35 years as a Chemical Handler at Woodbridge Company and later was a truck driver. Bob loved the Rock River Thresheree and he pulled with the Rock County and the Tri-County Pullers . He was a collector of many things.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Corning of Janesville, WI; children: Jason (Sarah Jayne) Corning of Janesville, Jeremy (Rebecca) Corning of Monroe, WI; grandchildren: Cain (Katie Brooks), Colton, Caitlyn; siblings: Bea Lofdahl of Elkhorn, WI, Beth (Kevin) Maddock of Pocatello, ID; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Adrienne; siblings: Bill Corning and Betty Sarbacher.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home from 5PM to 7 PM. www.wardhurtley.com
