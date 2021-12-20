Elkhorn, WI - Robert John Martin, 81, passed away at home on Friday, December 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois May 16, 1940, the son of the late Stanley (Charlotte) Martin Sr. On October 3, 1964, he was united in marriage with Sharon M. Ross in East Troy, WI. Robert is the owner and operator of Elkcast Aluminum Machine and Foundry for almost 50 years. Robert was a member of Southern Lakes Evangelical Church. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, loved working and was very dedicated. He loved trains, dachshund dogs, collecting guns and enjoyed wood working. Robert faithfully served his country in the United States Army Reserves.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Martin, his three children; Jeff Martin, Jane Martin, and Dawn Webster all of Elkhorn, WI, his three grandsons; Drayke (Sydney), Drew, and Dakota Webster, two sisters-in-law; Maureen Martin of East Troy, WI and LuAnne Busacker of Helena, MT, brother-in-law, Kevin (Margie) Ross of New Berlin, WI, his faithful dog; Beau, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley Jr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Southern Lakes Ev. Free Church, N6686 US-12 Elkhorn, W, from 10:00AM-12:00PM before the time of funeral service at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI, with Military Honors. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes in Elkhorn, WI is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
