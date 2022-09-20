Robert James "Robbie" Petterson

Evansville, WI - Robert "Robbie" James Petterson passed away on September 13, 2022.
Robbie was born in 1933 to Ole and Marie (Campion) Petterson. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1951. In 1957 he married Janet Louise Austria. They had five children; Kari Myrland (Glen Jones), Jackie Morgan, Mike (Carla), Tom (Elaine), and Brad (Jeannie).
Robbie is survived by his children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers; Joanne Dingle, Susan Luers, John, James (Lorraine), brother-in-law Pat Finnane, sister-in-law Jean (Berg) Petterson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, his brother Ronald, sister Jeanette (Blum) Finnane, brothers-in-law Robert Dingle, Jay Blum, Richard Luers, and Don Bruesewitz, sisters-in-law Susan Bahner and Lois Bruesewitz, niece Deb (Blum) Olsen, and nephews John Luers and Arnold Bruesewitz.
Robbie was an enthusiastic supporter of the Evansville community for all of his life.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 11am - 1pm at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Rites from Evansville VFW Post 6905. A luncheon will follow at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to the Evansville Fund (Robert J. & Janet L. Petterson Family Fund) or St Paul Catholic Church.