June 14, 1961 - April 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Janesville - Robert James Nordeng, age 59, passed away on April 10, 2021 at the Agrace Hospice Care Inpatient unit in Janesville after a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure.
Robert was born on June 14, 1961 in Rockford, IL, the son of James and Carol (McDonald) Nordeng. Robert was married to Diana "Dee" Freeman on November 11, 1989 at their residence in Afton.
Robert grew up in Afton and later worked and retired from the GM plant in Janesville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching NASCAR racing and football and enjoyed online gaming. He also enjoyed working on old trucks with his father and best friend Randy.
The family would like to send many thanks for all the prayers received and thanks to the Janesville Rescue Service, as well as all the doctors, nurses and social workers at Meriter Hospital and Mercy Care Dialysis. The Family cannot express their appreciation enough to the staff and workers at Agrace for caring for Bob and Dee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville WI 53546.
Robert is survived by his wife, Diana "Dee" Nordeng; one sister, Cheri Nordeng of Tomahawk, WI; 5 step children, Jodi (Steve) Pinnow, Lynne Bass, Paul Campbell (Jess Luepnitz), Paula (Dave) Lathrop and Angel (Todd) Klementz; 25 grandchildren including spouses; 14 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a step son, Gary A. Campbell.
A celebration of life will be held at Boundaries Bar and Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive in Beloit on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
