Robert James "Bob" McLernon

Whitewater, WI - Robert "Bob" J. McLernon, 84, Whitewater, WI formerly of Lake Geneva, WI died peacefully at home Sunday January 24, 2021 after a long illness. He was born March 14, 1936 in Elkhorn, WI the son of the late Walter and Alma (Renner) McLernon. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School and treasured the friendship of classmates. He was united in marriage on August 19, 1961 to Carol M. March in Lake Geneva, WI. Robert served as street superintendent for the City of Lake Geneva for many years retiring in 1992. After retirement, Bob was elected supervisor for the Town of Geneva. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, uncles, sons, brothers and friends. A farm on the outskirts of Lake Geneva where the family picked up rocks, baled hay, and raised dairy calves was his prized possession. He enjoyed tinkering in the barn. In addition to the calves, they had Hereford cattle, pigs, chickens, geese, turkeys, sheep and a horse or two. He coached the 4-H baseball team. His Labrador dogs brought him happiness. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his wife of 59 years, Carol, his three children, Bonnie (Scott) Schupbach of Little Chute, WI, James McLernon of Whitewater, WI and Edward (Lonnie) McLernon of Lake Geneva, WI, a granddaughter, Kristin Moritz, a grandson, David (Jessica) Schupbach and two great-grandchildren, Brady Moritz and Jovie Schupbach. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry (Lynne) McLernon of Lake Geneva, WI, Don (Judith) McLernon of Hilbert, WI, one sister, Ella Ficker of Lake Geneva, WI and one sister-in-law, Dorothy McLernon of Lake Geneva, WI. Bob was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Richard, who died in October. An open house celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday January 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00PM at the Monte Carlo Room 720 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be given in Bob's name to: First Congregational United Church of Christ Lake Geneva 715 Wisconsin Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147 which he was a member, or the Richmond United Methodist Church N6197 Church Road Delavan, WI. Online-guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
The McLernon family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful Care.