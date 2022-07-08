Mercer/formerly Janesville, WI - Robert James "Bob" Masech died due to a house fire in Mercer, Wi. He was born to the late Eli, a retired Army veteran/Chicago Northwestern Railroader and Dorris, a homemaker, Masech. Bob was the second of their five children. He would then graduate from Addison Trail, IL followed by the acceptance to Iowa State with a full four year hockey scholarship. There he would walk with his logistics degree which would position his career for the next 40 years.
Bob was blessed with a large loving family. Survived by the mother of his children who he married for 18 years and considered his high school sweetheart, Vivian Ciszek. Bob helped raise his three children in Kansas where they were all born with patience, discipline, and humility. There they would all take on a fiery force of love for the KC Chiefs. His passion for hockey would continue being captain #19 for The Semi Pro KC Knights; with one of his favorite memories scrimmaging against the US Olympic Team - aside from getting smothered, he had the only assist to the only goal.
We always admired his commitment to his hard hands on work ethic & epic attachment to sports. He persued pouring his heart into refereeing any game he could for the next couple decades, which unfortunately led to an injury he couldn't bounce back. His heart would be fulfilled to see his two grandsons on skates that he passed down to for the very first time just this last winter at the age of 3 and 5.
Bob will be missed dearly by his three children: Robert Masech, Jr, Amanda "Major" Grimes (Eric), and Dane Masech, all of Janesville, WI; two grandsons: Jett and Bo Grimes. Survivors also include his siblings: Gordon (Linda) Bowe of Lake in the Hill, IL, Mary Kay Sauk of Maricopa, AZ, Carrie (Peter) Trail of Edgerton, WI and Peter Masech of Ft Worth, TX; and along with many other loving family members and friends.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a service to begin at 1:30 PM all at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Memorials are appreciated to the Janesville Fire Department Charities. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Masech as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.