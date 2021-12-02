Robert James "Bob" Heisz

Evansville, WI - Robert James Heisz February 14 th 1937 - November 27 th 2021 Evansville WI. Passed away at Meriter hospital in Madison. Born in Seneca, WI Son of Ora & Helen (Crowley) Heisz. Graduated in 1957 from Fennimore high school. Married Nyla (Hanson) on June 27 th 1959. He worked at general motors retiring in 1985. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, playing cards, and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his loving wife Nyla married 62 years, son Brian Heisz of Milton, daughter Brenda (Ray) Nipple of Evansville, son Brad Heisz of Janesville, Grandchildren Justin (Natasha Rose) Kraft, Alyssa (Tommy Cleland II) Nipple, Hayden Heisz, Paige Heisz, Great Grandchildren Arianna Cleland & Autumn O'Leary, Brothers Pat (Jean) Heisz, Joseph John Heisz, Dale (Denise) Heisz, sister Betty (Terry) Tredinnick, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Ora & Helen, brothers Raymond & Tom, sister Rita.
A Private Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Don Fehlaur officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Center Township. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made out to Zion Lutheran church in Center Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.