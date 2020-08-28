May 31, 1963 - August 22, 2020
Sycamore, IL -- Robert Jae Swedberg, 57, of Sycamore, IL, ended his 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday, August 22, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He was born May 31, 1963 to Rodger and Patricia (Hensel) Swedberg in Sycamore, IL. He married his life partner, Wendy Lin Kohl, on June 10, 2017. Robert was a lifelong resident of Sycamore, and a long time employee of Sycamore Park District, serving as Maintenance Foreman as well as a bartender for several years at Boone's Tavern. Robert's hobbies included country dancing, competition shooting, Boy Scouts, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, YSO coach, scuba diving, collecting movies, photography, horseback riding, and country music concerts. He was a past member of the Sycamore Elks Club and a member of the Sycamore Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Kohl-Swedberg; daughters, Darby Fisher and Monica (David) Pohlman, and their three children, Scarlett, Dean, and Savannah; his sister, Kathy (Robert) Price, and brother Jerry (Joy) Swedberg, his mother in law Donna Teubert, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Hanson; father, Rodger Swedberg; mother, Patricia Swedberg; and his father-in-law, Thomas Kohl.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore, IL. 60178. Arrangements by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com