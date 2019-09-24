June 7, 1930 - September 18, 2019

Osseo, WI -- Robert Jacobson, 89, of Osseo, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home. Robert was born on June 7, 1930 in Pigeon Falls, WI, son of Hansel and Agnes (Thompson) Jacobson. He married Revee Higley. Robert worked at the post office in Janesville, following in his father's footsteps, who was postmaster in Pigeon Falls. He lived in Janesville until retirement, and then moved back to Osseo. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. More than anything, Robert loved his dog, Charlie, and being a grandpa.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Lynda (Thomas) Screnock; sons, James (Tracy) Jacobson and Eric (Pamela) Jacobson; brother, Roger Jacobson; sisters: Elizabeth Jacobson, Margie Dykton, and Shirley (Angelo) Munoz. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Mitchell and Mauston Jacobson, Michael Jacobson, and Jason Kline; and great-grandchildren: Braydon, Ethan and Logan Kline, and Kaylee Jacobson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Revee; children: Michael and Mary Beth Jacobson and Jeanne Kelly; siblings: Jeanette Caracciolo, Irene Chevalier, Richard Jacobson.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Hall in Osseo, WI. Burial will follow in Eleva Cemetery after the luncheon. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Friday. Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.