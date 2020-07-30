December 29, 1953 - July 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert J. Silha, age 66, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. He was born in Janesville on December 29, 1953, the son of Frank and Esther (Squire) Silha. He married Cheryl Zdrojewski in 1980. Robert worked in his family business, Frank Silha & Sons Excavating, as a heavy equipment operator.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; son, James Silha; stepson, Charlie (Amiee) Rutz; three grandchildren: Rileigh, Morgan, and Matthew; five siblings: Tim (Susan) Silha, Kelly (Molly) Silha, Steve (Jean) Silha, Dan (Christine) Silha, and Chris Silha; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kristin Silha; brother, Fran Silha; and nephew, Adam Silha.
Private family services will be held at a later time. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.