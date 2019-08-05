July 9, 1934 - August 1, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Robert J. Sauser, 85, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1934, in Stone City, IA, the son of Alfred and Mary (Henderson) Sauser. Bob moved to Beloit, WI, with his family where his father started Al's Snack Shop. He was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea and Japan. Robert married Patricia Violet Maryott on October 20, 1956. Bob became an electrician and worked for his dad's restaurant, Wayne's Gulf gas station and cooked at Harpo's Supper Club during his apprenticeship years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 890 and worked for Westphal Electric, and several other electrical contractors in the area. Bob ended his career retiring from General Motors in 1998, as a maintenance electrician. Bob loved his family, his home on the Rock River, boating on the Mississippi River and gardening. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and in 1967, he attended the first Superbowl in Los Angeles, CA, and met Bart Starr and Ray Nitschke. He was a lifetime member of the Star Zenith Boat Club and served as the Commodore in 1976. Robert was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Sauser; children: James (Beth) Sauser, Christine (David) Martelle, Joseph (Shelly Cloute) Sauser, and Curtis (Jennifer) Sauser; grandchildren: Chelsey (Erik) Bunderson, Carly (Andrew Bartman) Martelle, Kallison (Johnny) Leahy, Kaylor Sauser, Kerington and Kealand Sauser; great grandchildren, Eloise and Vada Bunderson; brother, Thomas Sauser; and a sister, Holly (Bob) Asmuth.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Jack Sauser; and great granddaughter, Adeline Christine Bunderson.

Funeral service for Bob will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Memorials in his memory may be made to Agrace HospiceCare (5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, Wi, 53711) or Vetsroll (1777 Gardner St. So. Beloit, IL 61080). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

Bob's family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Crest for the gentle and compassionate care given to him these past 9 months. Also, to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional and tender care during his final days.