Stoughton, WI - Robert J. "Rob" Ledger was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the age of 61. Rob was born in Janesville on Feb. 15, 1961, the son of Robert and Arlene (Hardinger) Ledger. He married the love of his life, Tyra Lee (Bailey) Jacobson on Aug. 15, 2003. Rob was a dedicated employee for 41 years at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. During his time at Mercy, Rob made many wonderful life-long friends who became like family to him. In his retirement he enjoyed wood working at his home and at his cabin near the Mississippi River. He was a gifted artist and a lover of nature. He could make any space beautiful with his creative handiwork. He also loved his 2 dogs, Allie and Gracie.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Patrick Bucholtz; and grandson, Cole Jacobson. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends: his wife, Tyra Ledger; sons, Ryan (Jessica) Ledger and Michael (Rainie Barnes) Jacobson; mother-in-law, Patricia Bucholtz; siblings: Cathee Sager, David (Mary) Ledger, Ruth (David) Hintze, Jeanette (Trygve) Danielson, Mark (Connie) Ledger, Mathew (Keith) Ledger, and Rose Onsgard; grandchildren, Kaylee Jacobson and Hudson Ledger; brothers-in-law: Bret (Janelle) Bailey, Todd (Susan) Bailey, and Christopher (Fiona) Bucholtz; sister-in-law, Alana Overland; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Burial will be in Jefferson Prairie East Cemetery, Bergen, IL. Visitation will take place on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Rob's name can be made to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ledger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
