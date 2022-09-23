Robert J. "Rob" Ledger

February 15, 1961 - September 20, 2022

Stoughton, WI - Robert J. "Rob" Ledger was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the age of 61. Rob was born in Janesville on Feb. 15, 1961, the son of Robert and Arlene (Hardinger) Ledger. He married the love of his life, Tyra Lee (Bailey) Jacobson on Aug. 15, 2003. Rob was a dedicated employee for 41 years at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. During his time at Mercy, Rob made many wonderful life-long friends who became like family to him. In his retirement he enjoyed wood working at his home and at his cabin near the Mississippi River. He was a gifted artist and a lover of nature. He could make any space beautiful with his creative handiwork. He also loved his 2 dogs, Allie and Gracie.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ledger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.