July 13, 1926 - August 10, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Robert J. Reed, 94, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Delavan, WI. He was born July 13, 1926, the son of Harold and Gladys Reed. He was educated in the Elkhorn schools and the University of Minnesota, before serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II as a medical technician, at Keesler Field Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He joined his father in the fur business as Vice President of the Reed Mink Ranch, Inc. in 1950. In 1953, he married Eleanor Lerwick of Delavan, and together they raised four children. He was Vice President and Chairman of the advertising committee of the EMBA Mink Association, an association of some 2500 United States fur farms, and represented the United States fur industry on Mink International, a joint U.S., Canadian and Scandinavian organization based in Oslo, Norway. He was a member, past moderator and choir director for the First Congregation Church in Elkhorn, past president of the Elkhorn Area school board, and past president of the Elkhorn Kiwanis club. A natural and accomplished musician, he played with the Bud Wilbur orchestra and many local jazz groups, as well as the Holton Elkhorn Band. In 1982, he married Jan Travis Castle of Lake Geneva, and they celebrated 34 years together. In addition to his many accomplishments, he will be remembered as the nicest guy you've ever met and a great dad.
He is survived by his children: Susan (Ron), Mark (Terri) and Rodney (Terri); seven grandchildren: J. Paul, Jason, Sarah, Heather, Shannon, Arielle and Jack; and ten great-grandchildren: Jack, Charlotte, Lucy, Ashton, Jayden, Logan, Teagan, Kora, Crew and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John, wife, Jan; and sister, Virginia Schifferman.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be directed to First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Reed Family.