Canton, PA - Robert J. Helwig, 61, passed away at home on October 4th, 2021 in Canton, PA.
He was born in Janesville, WI, the son of Robert L. Helwig and Sandra Ziegelmann Weber on January 12, 1960. He attended Parker High School. Bob was an over the road truck driver for much of his life. He was proud of his land in the Pocono mountains of Pennsylvania which he was preparing for his retirement. He enjoyed Harleys, his Mustang and the great outdoors. His greatest accomplishments were his 2 children, who gave him tremendous pride and joy.
Bob his survived by his children, Bret Lange of Rockford, IL and Kayla Helwig of Whitehall, PA; his grandchildren, Marriah and Iverson; his mother, Sandra Weber of Winter Haven, FL; sisters: Vickie (Gary) Martin, Teri (Joe) Clough, and Trina Fischer; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his stepfather, Daniel Weber; and his grandparents.
Family and friends are welcome to join us for an informal Celebration of Life on October 24th from 11AM-3PM. This will be held at Vickie's house 217 Rockshire Dr. Janesville. In memory of Bob, please wear your Harley attire.
Ride Free Bob!
