Robert J. "Bob" Fairclough

Janesville, WI - Robert "Bob" J. Fairclough, age 74, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He waged a tenacious 7-year battle against chronic lung disease, facing each day with a sense of humor and a positive attitude. Bob was born on February 25, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Robert W. and Dorothy (Hanlon) Fairclough. At the age of seven, he and his family relocated to the Delavan Lake area. He was a 1966 graduate of Delavan Darien High School and attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater.
Bob spent many years as a salesman and sales manager, most notably for Leath Furniture and Fagan Automotive, before joining his wife Barb as co-owner of the Janesville Comfort Shoppes in 1996. He was proud to add their son Jeff in 1999, creating a true family business. Bob was an award-winning salesman who genuinely cared about his customers, many of whom became lifetime friends. Even when he could no longer walk the showroom floor, he relished visiting with patrons at his desk in the front of the store.
There is an old Irish saying that exemplifies Bob, "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story." The story teller has been silenced, but his tales will live on in the hearts and memories of family and friends. A diehard Chicago Cubs fan, Bob enjoyed most sports, a good game of poker, Casino trips and a nice stack of lottery "scratchers".
Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Barbara (Vogelsang) Fairclough (formerly of Burlington); son, Jeffrey Fairclough; and granddaughter, Danielle Ransom of Shorewood, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. In memory of Bob, donations are encouraged for the smoking cessation efforts of the American Cancer Society, the National Cancer Institute or the American Lung Association, all of which can be found online. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
