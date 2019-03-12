December 9, 1939 - March 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert I. Larsen, age 79, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at SSM/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Bob was born December 9, 1939 in Janesville, the son of the late Carl I. and Helen (Rowley) Larsen. He attended school in Evansville, and was a graduate of Evansville High School. He married the former Robin A. Amundson at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, and they have been married for 26 years. He worked for General Motors Corp. for many years, until his retirement as a Fork Lift Operator in the Materials Dept. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 95. Bob loved camping, hunting, and fishing and was a very talented trap shooter. He loved his dogs. His greatest joy came from his family, and especially from his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin; his two daughters, Tammy (John) Ritschard, of Monroe, WI, and Marcia (Kevin) Kubly, of Peter's Creek, AK; his beloved grandchildren: Katie (Mike) Bergstrom, Kerry (fiance, Brett Garvey) Kubly, Michael Kubly, Kyle (Sarah) Foulker, and Emma Foulker; his great-granddaughter, Addy Kubly, with another great-grandchild due in July; his former wife and dear friend, Carol Flick; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Foulker; and by his mother-in-law, Joyce Amundson.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. March 16, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

"We Will All Miss His Famous Ribs!"