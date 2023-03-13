Janesville, WI - Robert Howard Ozburn, 89, died peacefully at home in Janesville on March 8, after a long and happy life. Bob was born on October 9, 1933 in Kenosha and was adopted as a baby by William and Kathryn Ozburn. He grew up in Kenosha and at the State Game Farm in Poynette, which his father managed and where Bob loved helping him care for the animals. After graduating from Poynette High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1955. At UW, he was the senior class treasurer, a member of the Iron Cross honor society, and the manager of the Men's Halls Stores. After graduation, he worked for the Ray-O-Vac Company in Madison, where he was responsible for merchandising Ray-O-Vac batteries in Sears stores nationwide.
During this time, he was introduced to Barbara Westhoff by a mutual friend, and they were married on May 20, 1961. Bob and Barbara lived in San Francisco, where he worked as a buyer for I. Magnin & Co., and then the growing Ozburn family moved to Janesville when Bob joined The Parker Pen Company. Bob's work in sales and marketing with Parker Pen took the family to Los Angeles and then back to Janesville in 1968. In 1973, Bob and Barbara bought the Time & Worksavers line of promotional products from Parker and co-founded Ozburn-Janesville Corporation. Through growth and acquisitions, hard work and long hours, the company became The Janesville Group, employing hundreds of people in Janesville before its sale and Bob's retirement in 1992.
In 1980, inspired by Bob's experience rafting on the Mississippi River during college, he and his friend Bob Kimball built a raft. Accompanied by their sons and a variety of friends, they floated down the Mississippi River twice a year, ending their trip in 1985 in New Orleans with a big celebration.
After Bob retired, he served as the president of Ignatius Press in San Francisco.
Bob was always grateful to God, was dedicated to his Catholic faith, and had a strong moral compass. He and Barbara worked to help others through their extensive philanthropy.
Bob was devoted to Barbara and their family. He loved people and loved sharing his enjoyment of life with them - be that intellectual pursuits and debates, food and wine, classical music, or chocolate.
Bob's wife of 58 years, Barbara, died in 2019. They leave behind their children, Elizabeth (Howard) Sewell of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Christopher (Mary) of Austin, Texas; Marguerite (John) Norgren of DuPont, Washington; and Catherine (Jeff) Barton of Janesville, and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1250 East Racine Street, Janesville. A private family committal will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bob's family would like to thank his faithful caregivers from BrightStar and compassionate staff from Agrace, and also his longtime neighbors and friends, Sandy and Dennis Dawiedczyk, for their kindness and care.
