Robert Howard Ozburn

October 9, 1933 - March 8, 2023

Janesville, WI - Robert Howard Ozburn, 89, died peacefully at home in Janesville on March 8, after a long and happy life. Bob was born on October 9, 1933 in Kenosha and was adopted as a baby by William and Kathryn Ozburn. He grew up in Kenosha and at the State Game Farm in Poynette, which his father managed and where Bob loved helping him care for the animals. After graduating from Poynette High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1955. At UW, he was the senior class treasurer, a member of the Iron Cross honor society, and the manager of the Men's Halls Stores. After graduation, he worked for the Ray-O-Vac Company in Madison, where he was responsible for merchandising Ray-O-Vac batteries in Sears stores nationwide.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ozburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.