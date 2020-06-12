June 22, 1937 - June 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Robert Hoff, of Janesville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Center after a short illness. He was born June 22, 1937 to Leonard and Lucy (Pautsch) Hoff and the oldest of 8 children. Bob started at GM in the Fisher Body Division right after graduating from JSHS in 1957 and then retired March 1, 1993 after 35 years. Before developing MS, he enjoyed golfing and bowling with his buddies, going to stock car races, camping with family especially at "Uncle Bob's Campground" in Black River Falls, deer hunting with the guys at the shack and fishing trips with special family members. Also, visiting friends and family in the Phoenix and Mesa area. More recent interests were going to the casino on "Magoo" his mobility scooter, playing his handheld solitaire, and watching Family Feud.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Karen Allison; four sons: Michael (Deanna), Thomas (Patti) and Donald all of Janesville, and Brian (Tama) of Watertown; four grandchildren: Matthew (Kassy) and Lindsey of Edgerton, Rachel (Dan) and Kourtney (Anthony) of Janesville; step grandson, Christopher (Carrie) Besaw and his daughter Lily; step granddaughter, Tiffany Ruehlow of Watertown; three great-granddaughters: Adylie, Eliana, and Enly; two brothers, Leroy of Milton and Joe of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Hoff; three brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Pam) Allison, Charles Allison, and Donald (Lyn) Allison all of Janesville; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents; brothers: Lester, Ronald and John; sisters, Alice Walhovd and Lois Hoff; sisters-in-law: Patricia, Sue and Diane Hoff, Sandra and Phyllis Allison; brother-in-law, Leslie Walhovd, Jr; and his father and mother-in-law. Orin and Orma Allison.
Private family services were held on June 9, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Special thank yous to the staff at Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice for your understanding and kindness.