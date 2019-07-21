July 27, 1937 - July 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert Henry Williams, age 81, of Janesville, WI passed away on July 3, 2019 at Arbor View in Burlington, WI. He was born on July 27, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. The son of George P. and Louise (McIntosh) Williams. Robert grew up in Milwaukee. He received a Bachelor's Degree, and a Master's Degree from UW-Milwaukee. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves, and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Robert married Sharon Prindel on August 14, 1965, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Milwaukee. He began his teaching career at Steuben Junior High School in Milwaukee. He taught in the education department, at UW-Milwaukee until 1970, when he came to Janesville and served as coordinator of social studies programs, for the Janesville School District. He later taught social studies at Marshall Junior High School and at Craig High School where he remained until he retired. Following his retirement from teaching, Robert attended taxidermy school, and taught summer school classes in taxidermy, at both Milton High School and in Ironwood, MI. In 1975, Robert served on Janesville's bicentennial committee, and as a result he was a founder of the Janesville Fife and Drum Corps. He had a long interest in Russian history, culture and music. In 2001 he was able to enjoy an extended trip around Russia. Robert's interest in doing watercolor painting took him on several cruises, where he enjoyed painting with other students. Robert was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Robert is survived by his former wife of 44 years, Sharon Williams of Janesville; two sons, Evan Ross (Calista) Williams of St. George SC, Kirk M. (significant other-Jaclyn Sanders) Williams of Genoa City, WI; three grandchildren: Alexis Williams, Evan R. Williams II, Easton Williams; and one sister, Susan Williams of Milwaukee, WI. His parents preceded his in death.

A Mass to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11:00 AM. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, Janesville. The Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes will preside. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will continue immediately following the service at the Milwaukee Grill, 2601 Morse St., Janesville. Visitation will be at the Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Saturday, July 27, 2019. Entombment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, the Janesville Fife & Drum Corps or the Alzheimer's Association. The Williams family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclarson.com