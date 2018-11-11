January 21, 1927 - October 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Robert Henry Tomten, 91, left this life for his next adventure on October 30, 2018. He was loved by many, and will be remembered for his devotion to family, his work ethic, his steady and quiet manner, and his love for the outdoors. Bob was born on the Tomten family farm near Pigeon Falls, in west central Wisconsin on January 21, 1927. He was the third of four children. Bob and his brother and sisters grew up during the Great Depression, and they all learned the value of hard work, both on the farm and in the classroom. He went to a one room school and graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1944. He grew up in a community with strong connections to Norway, and his family honored that heritage by speaking Norwegian and eating Norwegian foods like lefse, lutefisk, and sandbakkels. After high school, Bob farmed for a time and then joined the U.S. Army in 1951. His service took him to Germany, where he specialized in Russian translation. He spoke and understood the language through the later years in life and was proud of his service. After his military service, Bob returned to Pigeon Falls, and later met the love of his life, Audrey, from Foster, WI. They were married on March 11, 1960. When he married Audrey, he also adopted her two young boys, and they later added three more kids to the family. Bob spent most of his working career as a truck driver, hauling cars from the GM plant in Janesville. Bob did not like being away from his family, but his time on the road created many long-lasting friendships with fellow drivers, and a love for our country.
Bob was active throughout his life. He played football with his brother Donny for the Whitehall Norse, and enjoyed school activities as farm chores permitted. Bob was an avid skier, excelling at ski jumping and cross-country skiing. He was a pilot and owned a plane. In 1981, he competed in the American Birkebeiner, a 55 km ski race. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He rode his bike until the age of 91. He also loved watching the Packers and Brewers play. Family time reflected his love of nature. Weekends and holidays consisted of fishing, hunting, skiing, camping, boating, hiking, and biking. He passed on his love of sports, the outdoors and adventure to each of his children, and through them to his grandkids.
In retirement, Bob rediscovered a love of biking, hiking and travel. Bob and Audrey were blessed with good health and the time to explore the United States via camper. They became snow birds, and spent many winters living in Arizona. This offered Bob the opportunity to spend countless hours riding his bike and exploring the desert with friends.
Bob lived his life with faith, humility and integrity. He was a quiet and strong man and passed on values and lessons by the example of how he lived life. He didn't like to talk about himself and he never complained. Ever.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Audrey; and his children: Dan Tomten of Osseo, WI, David Tomten of Boise, ID, Pam (Bob) Mereness of Walworth, WI, Eric Tomten of Georgetown, KY, and Sara (John) Diercks of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Abby Diercks, Mira Tomten, Erik Tomten, Ryan (Kristina) Mereness, and Mandy (Jay) Anderson; sister-in-law, Donna Tomten of Osseo, WI; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Tomten; and his sisters, Fern Gilbertson and Ruth Roelofs.
A memorial service will be held at noon on November 13, 2018, at Faith Lutheran Church, with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Memorials would be greatly appreciated given to Agrace Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church.
A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cedar Crest, for the wonderful care given to Bob. Also thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice, for their support and compassion given to Bob and his family during his final journey.
