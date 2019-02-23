September 14, 1926 - February 21, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Robert H. Schoenbeck, 93, of Delavan, died Thursday, February 21, at Holton Manor Nursing Home in Elkhorn. He was born September 14, 1926, in Sugar Creek Township, Walworth Co. WI. The son of Herman Schoenbeck and Agnes Stohr. He married Norma Jean Zastrow October 21, 1946, in Elkhorn, WI. Robert and his father farmed for over 30 years in Heart Prairie. Robert was Clerk of Heart Prairie School Board for many years. He was Sheep Leader of the LaGrange 4-H. He was on the Volunteer LaGrange Township Fire Department for 25 years, and a member of Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He loved to play Euchre and Polk Dance. He was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also drove school bus for the Nelson Bus Company for many years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Norma; one daughter, Sandy (Mike) Loudon of Clinton; two sons, Robert Schoenbeck of Delavan, and Gary (Vicki) Schoenbeck of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24th, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Robert P. Rickman officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, at Mt.Pleasant Cemetery, Tibbits. Friends may call from 12 p.m. noon on Sunday until service time. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the Schoenbeck Family.