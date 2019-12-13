June 18, 1924 - December 5, 2019

Milton/Janesville, WI -- Robert H. Blaser, age 95, passed away at Our House Memory Care on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born in Belleville, WI on June 18, 1924, the son of E. Blaser and Dorothy (Bleiler) Blaser. He served his country in the Army during WWII as part of the D-Day Invasion on Omaha Beach. He received the Victory Medal European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon W/1 Silver Battle Star, three Overseas Service Bars and Good Conduct Medal. Robert married Shirley Mae Damerow on May 14, 1949, and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2018. Bob got his first taste of hard work when he was pulled out of school while in the 8th grade to work on the farm. After the war, he worked at GM, and picked up milk from local farmers around Orfordville/Hanover before going into farming in the Plymouth Township area, then settling in Milton with his family, to operate a dairy-beef-hog farm with some chickens, ducks and a pony for their youngest daughter. He also grew crops for Libby McNeil Libby, now Seneca, for many years. Eventually the animals were sold in the mid-70's, and growing cash crops was more fun. No more 24/7 days or being kicked by a milking cow ending with Bob getting a broken leg. That cow provided many good meals for the family. 4-H was a huge part of his life, as all his children were involved in various projects, as well as umpire for 4-H softball games for a number of years, but he and one of his best friends, Jerry Frederick were known bidders for the Milton FFA at the 4-H Fair auction. They would try to push up the bids for the kids, but sometimes ended up getting an extra animal or two. Bob and Shirley had many friends over the years. They played Euchre once a month with farm neighbors such as the Potters, Hilts, Freemans, Coopers and Wenhams; golfing at Oak Ridge Golf Course with the Lauers and Agnews; motorcycling with the Robinsons; and trips with the Hooksteads.

Harley Davidsons were his first love, as he had one during different times during his life. He would regret that he didn't keep his first Harley when he was discharged from the army, however, with a wife and baby on the way he knew buying a car was a priority. Through his farming years, he would buy a Harley to ride into the fields to "inspect the crops" and later on flew an ultralight so he could check on crops from above. Before the war, he had taken flying lessons in the Janesville-Beloit area. He continued taking helicopter lessons when he and Shirley purchased a condo and would vacation in Florida during the winter months. Later they sold the Florida home and vacationed in Arizona. Bob and Shirley made the annual trip to the Oshkosh Air Show every summer with another couple, or he would go with the "coffee shop guys" from the Milton Junction Restaurant, where they would meet every morning at 7:00 a.m. for coffee and gossip. During his later years, he liked to watch Packer and Badger football games, and attend Milton Union Senior High School sporting events. Bob could fix anything and made sure his eldest daughter had the fastest go kart to race against the boys at the Milton Junction Go Kart track during the late 50's and early 60's. He put up his own pole and corn storage buildings, welded and did all kinds of repairs. He was very handy.

Robert is survived by his children: Diana Shadel, Dawn (Jeff) Benash, and Dean Blaser; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Glen (Barb) Blaser, Gene (Betty) Blaser, and Shirley Ann (Myron) Parson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; son, Dale Blaser; and siblings: Ray Blaser, Jerry Blaser, Betty McCaull, Howard Blaser, Nathan Blaser, Darlene and Delores Blaser, and Loretta Blaser.

Bob was a hard worker and expected the same from his family. Work came first and then maybe some playtime. Growing up during the Depression and seeing farm equipment repossessed as a kid, he became very frugal with money, always completing his financial obligations. He rarely carried any debt. He couldn't understand why younger generations struggled with the differences between Needs and Wants. He was a product of "The Greatest Generation".

Bob was a survivor. The Great Depression. D-Day Omaha Beach. Cancer. He was a provider to his family. Endless hours as a farmer. He started from nothing and once worked over 1,100 acres of land and milked around 48 cows. Dad last stepped on a tractor a month before his 90th birthday. Always a farmer. Rest in Peace.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Military Honors to immediately follow. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com