August 20, 1921 - October 22, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Robert Gunderson, 98, of Brodhead, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Bob was born to Velma and Gary Gunderson on August 20, 1921 in Rock County, WI. Bob graduated from Orfordville High School in 1938. He worked at the Orfordville Post Office for a few years then enlisted in the Navy Air Corps in 1942. He spent 3 months at Monmouth College in Boulder, CO for flight training. From there he went to St. Mary's College in California for more air flight class training. In July, the group was given a choice of reenlisting or leaving with an honorable discharge. Bob went to Milwaukee and enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He passed all tests and was called to active duty in December 1943. He was then deployed to Arcadia, FL for flight training and then sent to Greenwood, MS. He spent 3 months there and was placed in the class of 44k. His final training was done at Carlton Field. He received his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp in Naperfield, AL. Bob didn't want to wait for an assignment so they put him in a multiple engine plane, where he co-piloted a B29 bomber. His flight crew was prepping to be sent to Okinawa, Japan. As they were flying over the Gulf of Mexico in 1945, in one of their last training runs prior to going to Okinawa, the War ended.

After Bob's service in the Army, he went into the farm implement business with his Dad. He and his dad owned and operated the Orfordville Allis Chalmers dealership for 14 years. After selling this business, he became a rural mail carrier for over 30 years. Bob was involved in his community, serving on the Village Board, the Industrial Development Board, served as Fire Chief, was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving on multiple church boards for many years and was a choir member. On June 24, 1950, he married Alyce Meier in Luther Valley Church. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, golfing, dancing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his many trips to Arizona and their cabin in northern Wisconsin. In his later years, he worked part time in maintenance at Pioneer Court in Beloit until his 90th birthday.

He was proud of his two boys, Neal and Lee; their wives, Nancy and Jill; and his five grandchildren: Tyler, Grant, Kelsey (Logan), Drew, Eric; and his one great grandchild, Landon. He had one sister, Yvonne Gunderson. He is preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne; and his son, Neal.

