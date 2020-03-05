September 2, 1927 - February 27, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Robert George Buehl, age 92, of Janesville died February 27, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on September 2, 1927, the son of George M. and Marie E. (Topp) Buehl. He graduated from Janesville High School and attended the General Motors Institute. Robert married Doris M. Grim on September 8, 1945. She died September 24, 2000. He later married Valerie D. Behl on January 3, 2004. Both marriages took place at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. He was employed by General Motors in Janesville for over 40 years where he retired as a general foreman. Robert was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was active in Boy Scouts and was a former Boy Scout Institution Representative for Troop # 19 and an Organization and Extension Representative on the council level. He enjoyed bowling (senior league), fishing, hunting, traveling and most of all being with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Valerie; two sons, Robert Jr. (Linda) Buehl of Bluffton, IN, George (Alta) Buehl of Janesville; one daughter, Pamela (James) Frederick of Portage, WI; three step-daughters: Carrie (Brian) Nofsinger of Montello, WI, Lori Erickson, and Sandra (Terry) Ott of Pardeeville, WI; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathryn Wright. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his parents; two brothers, Norman Buehl, Kenneth Buehl; and sister, Dorothy Roehl.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Monday March 9th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice. The Buehl family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

