September 30, 1954 - January 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert G. Pettibone, 64, died Thursday, January 3, 2019, at his home in Janesville, WI, after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. He was born September 30, 1954, in Elkhorn, WI, to Robert and Eleanor (Fay) Pettibone. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps. He worked as a valet for the Park Hotel in Madison, WI. Robert loved music, especially Jazz and the history of Jazz. He contributed the discography for a written biography of jazz musician, Charles Marciano.

Robert is survived by his sisters: Judy (Daryl) Brylow of Mukwonago, Donna Pettibone of Greenfield, and Cathy Pettibone of Milton. He is also survived by his nephews, Matthew and Parker Wilson of Milton. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.

Per Robert's wishes, no formal services will be held. Expressions of sympathy or other memorials may be made to the family. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. On line condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com

