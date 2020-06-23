November 26, 1922 - June 21, 2020
Albany, WI -- Robert G. Gressman age 97 of Albany, died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Albany Oaks. He was born on November 26, 1922 in Delavan, Wisconsin, the son of George and Josephine (Congdon) Gressman. He graduated from Delavan High School and U.W. Madison with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII. Robert married Lois J. Barton on June 19, 1945 in Albany. Robert started out in the Insurance business with his father-in-law in the 1940's; he later bought the business from him running it for several decades until he retired in 1988. Robert was a member of Albany United Methodist Church, Albany American Legion, Masonic Lodge and the Zor Shrine of Madison. He had a love for airplanes and enjoyed flying, he held a private pilot's license and was a member of the E.A. A.; he also enjoyed the Tuba and played in the U.W. Band, Monroe city band, and the Zor Shrine concert band and dance band in Madison.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie (Neil) Stefanik of Albany and Janet (Bill) Bessire Sun Prairie; brother, William (Nancy) Gressman of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Elliott (Teal) Stefanik, Erica (Jason) Pickett, Shelly Stefanik, Paul (Jocelin) Bessire, Jeff (Teri) Bessire and Joel (Tiffany) Bessire; 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lois in 2005.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at ALBANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with Pastor Thomas Moe officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest cemetery, Albany. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be given in Robert's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Albany United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com