Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Robert G. Bagley, age 90, passed away on September 1, 2021 while at his home.
Robert was born on June 19, 1931 in rural Albany, the son of Burr and Emma (Freitag) Bagley. After graduating from Albany High School in 1949, he returned to farming and married Margaret "Peggy" Royce from Beloit on June 6, 1951. Robert was drafter into the US Army and served from 1951-1953. He served in Okinawa from January 1952 til May of 1953.
Upon his return, Robert farmed in three southern Wisconsin locations before settling in Juda in 1958. He retired from farming in 1995.
Robert is survived by two sons, Gregory and Lonie Bagley; 4 grandchildren, Eric Bagley, Nicole (Scott) Bindel, Suzanne (Rob) Parkinson and Andy (Angel) Markham; 7 great grandchildren; one brother, Loren (Cynthia) Bagley and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret in 1995; a daughter Julie Walmer in 2020 and two sisters and one brother.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robert's care takers, Pam Parker and Ashley Clapper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 12:15 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.