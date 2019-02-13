March 27, 1938 - February 10, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Robert G. Anderson was born March 27, 1938 in Concord, NH. He passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Sharon. Bob, as everyone knew him, graduated from Sharon High School in 1956, and would go on to get married, raise his children, and live out his life in the same small town. He had great pride in having worked in Sharon at both the local gas station, as well as another local establishment, Andy's Tavern, that was owned and operated by his father. Bob also entered the service, which took him and his young family to Washington state for a time, where he had very fond memories of befriending Packers legend Ray Nitschke. Eventually he would take his strong work ethic and friendly disposition to NiMCO in Crystal Lake, IL where he worked as a machine builder for the past 30 years.

Bob had a strong passion for sports and the outdoors, and he found a tremendous amount of joy in sharing this passion with his family. Having coached each of his boy's baseball teams as they were growing up, he would later inspire his sons to coach their own children's ball teams just as he once had. Bob also loved hunting, and he helped create a great and lasting tradition of heading north to Adams County every deer season, cooking venison over the fire and sharing stories with sons, and eventually with his grandsons as well. He also made sure to raise his family as impassioned Packers, Brewers, and Badger fans, which brought the family together and led to many great memories.

To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was the epitome of what a grandpa should be. Never wanting to miss a single moment with his family, he, along with Grandma Betty, could always be counted on to attend every sports game, rain or shine, every graduation, be it from eighth grade to college, and every concert, recital, and birthday party in between.

As tough as they come, Bob lived with cancer for 13 years without a single complaint, and before, throughout, and until the very end, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach, friend, fan, and co-worker who left a lasting impression on everyone he met and the family that he helped raise.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Daniels) Anderson, whom he married in 1960 in Delavan, WI; his children: Shelley (Richard) Gatrel, Todd (Kim) Anderson, Terry (Nina) Anderson, and Thomas (Heather) Anderson; grandchildren: Melody, Ryan, Amanda (Marco), Brad, Annie, Halie, Michael, Mitchell, and Nevin; great-grandchildren: Mya, Amalya, and Catalina; sister-in-law, Linda (Joe) Gibbons; as well as nephews, Joey and Jeff Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Geraldine (Cota) Anderson; and his son, Thad.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 11 a.m. until the time of prayers at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171

The family would also like to sincerely thank Dr. Walter Vogel and the Beloit Cancer Center staff, as well as the UW Madison Clinic and Hospital for their continued care since Bob was first diagnosed. They also extend their sincerest gratitude to the Beloit Regional Hospice team for their support and comfort in his final days.