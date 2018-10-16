- October 9, 2018
Formerly of Janesville, WI -- Robert Eugene Pearsall, 87, formerly of Janesville Wi, died October 9, 2018 in Gautier, MS, at the home of his niece.
He is survived by several nieces; nephews; God daughter; and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Lilas Schoonover Pearsall; three sisters; and two brothers.
There will be a remembrance of his life on Saturday, October 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the RiversEdge Bowling Alley in Janesville, WI. Per his wishes, his ashes will be scattered where he loved to hunt and fish.
