November 4, 1935 - November 6, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Robert Eugene "Bob" Arnold, age 83, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away Tuesday evening, November 6, 2018, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville, surrounded by his family. Bob was born on November 4, 1935, in Janesville, the son of the late Selvin and Constance (Nolan) Arnold. He was one of four children. Bob attended school in Janesville and was a graduate of Janesville High School. Robert was united in marriage to the former Phyllis Manogue on November 5, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. While in high school Bob worked at Milk Jug Dairy, he also worked on and off with his father and brother at SW Arnold and Sons. Bob was employed several years at Chambers & Owen, Inc. He finished his career at JATCO where he retired after 27 years. Bob enjoyed camping, boating, golfing, bowling and hunting with family and friends for many years. He loved watching the Brewers and Packers with his "very smart" son. His real love was watching his granddaughters and attending all of their sporting events.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; one son, Donald (Debra) Arnold, of Milton; three granddaughters: Allison, of Milton, Emily, of Altoona, WI and Valerie, of Onalaska, WI; brother, Jack (Sue) Arnold, of Edgerton; sister-in-law, Nanci Christenson; brother-in-law, David Manogue; along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Arnold; sister, Carol (Ken) Strunz; brothers-in-law, Darrel Manogue, and Jerry Manogue; sister-in-law, Gail Manogue; and nephew, David Michael Arnold.
A Funeral service with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1550 E. Racine St., with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH.
