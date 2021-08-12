Janesville, WI - Bob Oxley, 79, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, surrounded by his wife and four children.
Robert Edward Oxley was born to John and Hattie Oxley in 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa, one of nine children. He graduated from Des Moines North High School, and worked hard in many positions before his retirement.
He married his true love, Roberta Oxley, on his birthday in 1963. Bobbi survives him, as do his four children — Michael Oxley and his partner Linda True, Robert Oxley, Brett Oxley and his wife Susan Oxley, and Michele Weber and her wife Rhonda, as well as 10 grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents John and & Hattie Oxley and his sisters Cora and Karen.
Bob’s youngest grandson Graham wrote a letter on the day of his passing, saying “I’ve learned you were a very friendly man, who cares so much about his family. You may have been stubborn, but that stubbornness has gotten you through so many problems. I love you more than I can say, and I know it will carry on forever.”
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 28th at Riverside Park in Janesville from 11:30 - 4:00 by the North Pavilion, his favorite fishing hole. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America or the International Game Fish Association.
