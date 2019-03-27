December 26, 1925 - March 21, 2019

Black River Falls, WI -- Robert E. Shuler of Black River Falls passed away in his sleep on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Country Terrace Assisted Living. He has left this world after 93 years of joys, challenges, and sorrows. Robert (Bob) was born December 26, 1925 in Janesville, WI to Joseph and Blanche (Winter) Shuler. He was the youngest and last surviving member of that union. Bob had a driving love of all things nature. His early years were spent hunting and fishing with his father and uncles. As soon as he graduated from Janesville HS, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to help in the war effort. After training, he spent most of his time in the Philippines on PT boats and on diving teams helping to recover the Philippine treasury from Manila Bay. Soon after leaving the Navy, he returned to his passion of nature by training as a Jr. Game Warden in northern Wisconsin. After a long career, Bob retired from General Motors - Fisher Body as a Journeyman Millwright. After retirement, he was able to build his dream retirement home on family property outside of Hayward. Besides having 'his own" lake, he created his own wildlife preserve there, watching generations of animals (including eagles) raise their young.

Bob is survived by four sons: Stephen, Kenneth, Richard, and Joseph; grandchildren: Rebecca, Jason, Isaac, and Janenne (Mercer); as well as great-grandchildren: Matthew, Summer, Samantha, Abigail; Danielle and Claire Mercer. He also leaves many Shuler allied family cousins. He was preceded in death by his 3rd wife, LaVon (Stenulson); parents, Joseph and Blanche; brothers, Joseph and William; sisters, Elizabeth and Frances; grandchildren, Robert and Michelle.

Bob's struggles are now over. Bob has requested that his body be cremated. There will be no funeral. Inurnment and committal with his wife LaVon's remains will be scheduled for a later date in Janesville.

