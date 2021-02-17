Delavan, WI - Robert E. Scott, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. He was born on November 19, 1932 in Platteville, WI to Robert and Helen (Lampson) Scott. He attended UW-Oshkosh, UW-Whitewater, and received his Masters from UW- Madison. Robert was united in marriage to E. Ann Dykstra on July 26, 1956 in Friesland, WI. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 and in 2019 took the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was a member of the Delavan Legion Post 95 and read the "Roll Call" on Memorial Day for 44 years. Robert was a high school teacher at Delavan-Darien High School from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. He loved teaching and received several honors during his teaching career. Robert helped establish and develop high school forensics in the State of Wisconsin. He was a member of the Delavan Lions Club, United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Delavan Park Commission, and Delavan United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Badgers and Packers. He also greatly enjoyed trips that he and Ann took to Israel, China, Argentina, and to the Rose Bowl.
Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann; four daughters, Marcia (Ed) Lauzon, of Fontana, Kristen (Alfredo) Parana, of Fitchburg, Rebecca (Paul) Lauterbach, of Walworth, and Jennifer (Kevin) Mirus, of Madison; a son, Robert (Maria) Scott, of Henrico, VA; 11 grandchildren, Robert and Nicholas Scott, Taylor and Connor Lauzon, Jeremiah and Lucas Parana, Maggie (Nickolai) Kalenak, Sebastian Lauterbach, and Emmerson, Sawyer, and Skylar Mirus; nieces and nephews; and also AFS children, Moana Nepia, of New Zealand and Colin Katzen, of South Africa.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Helen and Lois; and a brother, Burton.
Private Services will be held at Delavan United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Delavan-Darien Scholarship Foundation or Delavan United Methodist Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com