July 25, 1929 - April 14, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Robert E. Pendell passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at SSM Health in Madison, WI. Robert was born on July 25, 1929, the son of Earl W. Pendell and Gertrude 'Zebell' Pendell in Hanover, WI. He graduated in 1946 from Janesville High School. Robert went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1948-1952, and was a Korean War Veteran. In 1953, he married Yvonne Tait in Evansville, WI. He was a devoted husband, married for 54 years until her passing in 2007. Together they had three sons. After his time in the Navy, Robert worked for Oscar Mayer for 32 years. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime. He remained active with the local VFW up until his passing. Robert was a proud man, who rarely showed emotion, unless it was cracking a joke. He loved to make others laugh and tell stories. He owned several dogs throughout his life, and to him they were truly "man's best friend". His children and grandchildren will always cherish the memories they had with him.

He is survived by his three sons: Jeffrey, Robert H., and Timothy Pendell; his grandchildren, Alicia (Brian) Hookstead and Thomas (Haylee) Pendell; and his great-grandchildren: Tatum, Alexis, and Tucker Hookstead. Robert is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Yvonne Tait; his infant brother, Charles; and his sister, Francis Seeman.

As per Robert's wishes, a visitation and funeral will not be planned. His wish was for a simple graveside service with military honors at a later date. The family will notify friends and loved ones when a date has been chosen. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family would like to give special thanks to Mary Brzezinski, who went above and beyond in helping Robert over the past several years. She became a trusted friend to him, and he cherished her kindness and friendship. From the bottom of our hearts, "thank you, Mary". They would also like to thank Norbert "Tinker" Bormett for his friendship to Robert. He also went above and beyond to help Robert and family when in need.

The care Robert received while at SSM Health in his final days was phenomenal. His nurse said he continued to crack jokes up until the end.