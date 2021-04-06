September 19, 1924 - April 3, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Robert E. Kleinsmith, age 96 of Janesville, died at his home on Saturday, April 3, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 19, 1924 on the family farm between Brooklyn, Wis., and Evansville where he grew up. His parents were Elmore and Marie (Hageman) Kleinsmith. Robert graduated from Evansville High School. He was very active in 4-H while growing up and attended the 4-H Congress in Washington, DC.
Robert married Irene I. Anderson on November 26, 1949. He continued to farm on the family farm near Brooklyn until moving in 1957 to a farm near Orfordville which he and Irene purchased. They farmed there until 1965 when they moved to Janesville. Robert retired in 1987 from the Janesville School System where he had worked as a custodian at Craig High School. Robert always enjoyed being busy so he worked several part-time jobs following retirement.
Robert enjoyed walking, dancing, and playing cards, but he especially enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. He was very proud of his German heritage and especially enjoyed the trip that he and Irene took with family and friends to Germany. He was an active member of Cargill United Methodist Church for the past 53 years.
Robert is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Irene I. (Anderson) Kleinsmith; children, Mardel (Tom) Wien and Mark Kleinsmith; grandchildren, Lyn-Le (Drew) Buus, Lisa (Chris) Hallmark, Anita (Sherman) Buckley, Adele Briggs and Adam Wien; great-grandchilden, Ashley, Mackenzie, Alex, Michael, Mason, Lucas, Gabrielle, Lexi and Kohl; great-great grandchildren, Jordan, Andre, Ky'leigh, Jayson, Xavyer, Elijah, Aliyah and Isaiah. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Benje (Roger) Murphy, Craig (Joan) Lawson, Tom (Elaine) Lawson, Chris Anderson, Cathy Anderson, Joel Anderson, and Abbey (Michael) McDermott.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elnora (Pat) Sperling, Bernadene Lawson, and Francis Kleinsmith; and his brother, Earl Kleinsmith.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Janesville. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. The capacity at the church will be limited to 125 persons due to covid restrictions and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Cargill Church Bountiful Blessings, Men's Gift Shelter or Rotary Gardens.
The Kleinsmith family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.