Orfordville, WI - Orfordville, WI - Robert E. Francis, age 87, of Orfordville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
Bob was born on June 27, 1934, in Rockford, IL, to Philip and Carolyn (Mapes) Francis. He married Maureen Reavis on January 4, 1954. He worked all of his life as an electrician and pastored a church for 16 years. In 1971 he took his family to Madagascar to do electrical work on the mission field for 10 months. In retirement, Bob enjoyed building furniture, toys, and ornaments for the kids and grandkids. Family was always very important to Bob. His favorite post-retirement job was driving cars for Burtness Chevrolet, seeing new places and meeting new people. He enjoyed sports, watching the Packers, and reading. He was a good storyteller.
Bob is survived by his wife Maureen, their 5 children: Debbie (Mike) Spencer, Vickie (Brett) Condon, Robert (Mary) Francis, Dennis (Barbara) Francis, and Sara (Shawn) Nolan; 17 grandchildren:
Jon Spencer, Jacob Spencer, Joshua Condon, Andrew Condon, Israel Condon, Elisha Condon, Abigail Condon, Nathaniel (Kari) Francis, Laura (Jeremiah) Borke, Marcus (Scarlett) Francis, Ethan (Stefanie) Francis, Garrett (Erica) Francis, Luke (Katherine) Francis, Rebecca (Timothy) Conley, Grant (Laura) Francis, Conner Nolan, and Catelyn Nolan; granddaughter-in-law Amber Condon; and 37 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Duke (Meme) and Phil (Betty) and sister Donna Kalson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Ben; a brother-in-law Joe Kalson; one grandson Justin Condon; and twin great grandsons.
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of cremains will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.