Janesville, WI - Robert E. Cook, age 91, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Cedar Crest Community in Janesville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rochelle, Illinois on October 10, 1931; the son of Roscoe C. and Mary (Taylor) Cook. Robert grew up on the family farm, where he learned valuable lessons and a hard work ethic. He graduated from Durand Community High School in June 1949. He worked on the family farm before being drafted into the United States Army. He was inducted April 8, 1952, honorably serving. Robert "Bob" E. Cook married Marcia C. Holcomb, September 12, 1952, at Clinton United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage together. Robert retired as a UAW Journeyman (he could fix almost anything). Together, Robert and Marcia enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV and enjoyed their many trips abroad. Robert enjoyed fishing and playing card games like Euchre and Phase 10. Family meant everything to Robert as he often traveled the country to visit family and his grandchildren for their various events throughout the years.
Robert is survived by his children: Gary (Diane) Cook, Teresa (William) Lechner, Daniel (Amy) Cook and Stanley (Tammy) Cook; grandchildren: Timothy D. (Amy) Cook, Sarah (Jason) Mullins, Jonathan (Abigail) Cook, Gabriel (Natalie) Cook, Matthew (Terry) Lechner, Hannah Cook, Grace Cook, Noah Cook, Michael (Lacey) Cook, Kevin (Cassie) Cook and Timothy P. (Theresa) Cook; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Cook; sister in-law, Jean Cook; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Mary; his wife, Marcia Cook; and siblings: William, Joyce and Jonathan Cook (in infancy).
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the CEDAR CREST CHAPEL; with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: www.michaeljfox.org. Military Honors will immediately follow at the conclusion of the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
