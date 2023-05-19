Robert E. Cook

October 10, 1931 - May 14, 2023

Janesville, WI - Robert E. Cook, age 91, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Cedar Crest Community in Janesville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rochelle, Illinois on October 10, 1931; the son of Roscoe C. and Mary (Taylor) Cook. Robert grew up on the family farm, where he learned valuable lessons and a hard work ethic. He graduated from Durand Community High School in June 1949. He worked on the family farm before being drafted into the United States Army. He was inducted April 8, 1952, honorably serving. Robert "Bob" E. Cook married Marcia C. Holcomb, September 12, 1952, at Clinton United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage together. Robert retired as a UAW Journeyman (he could fix almost anything). Together, Robert and Marcia enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV and enjoyed their many trips abroad. Robert enjoyed fishing and playing card games like Euchre and Phase 10. Family meant everything to Robert as he often traveled the country to visit family and his grandchildren for their various events throughout the years.