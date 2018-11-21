Robert David Turk

November 27, 1939 - November 16, 2018

Soldiers Grove, WI -- Robert David Turk, 87, of Soldiers Grove, WI formerly of Janesville died Friday, November 16, 2018. Bob was born November 27, 1939 in Petersburg, WI. Bob attended school in Beloit. He was employed at Fairbanks Morse for 40 years, and was a member of the Fairbanks Morse Quarter Century club. He served in the Marines during the Korean War, and was active in the VFW and Marine Corps League of Beloit, and the Gays Mills Post 308 American Legion. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed cooking. He spent his retirement years in Soldiers Grove, pursuing his dreams.

Survivors include long time special friend, Roxanne Riley, and her two children, Karla (Cliff) True of Beloit, WI, and Mark Riley of Tiffany, WI; his former wife, Arlene; son, Michael of Janesville; and daughter, Diane (Brad) of Eagle River; brother, Otis (Gwyn) of Baytown, TX; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews in California; and many other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ruth Turk; sister, Loretta, all of California but originating from Crow Hollow and Petersburg, WI; brother-in-law, Earl Copus; sister-in-law, Mavis Turk, both of California; and son-in-law, Gary Moriva of Eagle River, WI.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Solders Grove. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate with burial to follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills. Friends may also call at the church from 10 a.m. till the time of service. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Gays Mills is serving the family.

