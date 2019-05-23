July 24, 1938 - May 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Robert D. Sullivan, age 80, of Janesville, (formerly of Wilton), passed away, surrounded by family, May 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 24, 1938. He met the love of his life, Marion (Bever), in high school, and they were married for 61 years. After high school Bob joined the reserves for 2 years, and then worked for Coca-Cola, and Frito Lay in LaCrosse for 9 years. He moved his family to Janesville in 1968, and worked at Jatco, for 32 years, retiring in 2000. Family meant everything to Bob. He enjoyed trips to the cabin, in Portage, and hunting. He bagged his prized 11 point buck, in 2018 on his last hunting trip with his boys, and grandchildren. Bob loved snowmobiling, and pontooning, with his daughter, and their time together in Florida. Dancing with Marion; Nascar racing; sports, especially the Badgers, and Packers; and golfing with his family and friends, were some of his favorite pastimes. He sank a "hole in one" on the 14th hole, at Oak Ridge. He played softball with his sons, and brother, until 65 years of age. He had a great sense of humor, and kept us all laughing and smiling.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marion; 6 children: David Sullivan, Rick (Carrie) Sullivan, Randall (Lisa) Sullivan, Kathy (Randy) Probst, Greg (Lonnette) Sullivan, and Troy (Angie) Sullivan; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Jerome) Von Haden, and Terry (Lana) Sullivan; and many other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick John Sullivan, parents, Daniel Sullivan and Mildred Witt; in laws, Lester and Hilda Bever; brothers in law, Arnold Bever and Jim Bever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Fr. Rob Butz officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials are preferred to Gifts Men's Shelter, ECHO, or Salvation Army. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com