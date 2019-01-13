September 2, 1930 - January 8, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Robert D. Raymond, age 88, of Janesville, passed away at home with his family at his side on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He was born September 2, 1930, to parents Vilas "Ted" and Margaret (Wiskia) Raymond. He attended Woodman's Country, Adams, and St. Mary Catholic schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1949. He was employed by Wisconsin Power & Light at the Rock River Generating Plant for 38 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Betsy" A. Tracey on August 30, 1952 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and they were blessed with three children, two sons and a daughter. Bob was a basketball coach with CYO for three years, and he served as secretary of the Three-man Handicap Bowling League for 30 years. He played Fast Pitch and Slow Pitch baseball for many years, and did win a Slow Pitch championship for St. Williams. Bob and his family enjoyed camping in their motorhome, traveling to northern Wisconsin destinations, and also to Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, and North Carolina. He loved to golf, and went on many golfing trips with friends. He was even blessed with a hole-in-one.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betsy A. Raymond; two sons, Daniel (Kathy) Raymond and Thomas (Tina) Raymond both of Janesville; daughter, Jacqueline (Dale) Furrer of Oregon, WI; three grandchildren: Jessica (Chad) O'Leary, Zachary (Julia) Raymond and Jacob Raymond; two great-grandchildren, Connor Raymond and Madilyn O'Leary; sisters-in-law, Mary Eiden and Beth Raymond; brother-in-law, Michael (Patricia) Tracey; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Vilas and Margaret; step-father, John Monahan; father and mother-in-law, Ambrose and Frances Tracey; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Robert Norby; brother, Richard Raymond; brothers and sisters in-law: Phillip Eiden, Joe (Helen) Tracey, Jim (Karen) Tracey, Patrick Tracey, and Eddie Tracey (infancy).
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church with Fr. James Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Wednesday at Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal service will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
