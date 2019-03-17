April 22, 1941 - March 14, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Robert D. Mason, age 77, of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, WI. He was born on April 22, 1941 in Argyle, WI, the son of Loren and Irene (Lofgren) Mason. He married Patricia A. Kissane on September 20, 1980 in Brodhead. Bob graduated from Argyle High School in 1959. He worked at General Motors of Janesville for 40 years, was a member of Local UAW 95, and retired in 1998. Bob also had worked at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors, working on cars, and could fix anything!

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Duane Mason of Monticello, WI, Scott Mason and Shelly Rufer, both of Brodhead; stepchildren, William (Kelly) Peterson of Monticello, WI, Stacy Aguilar of Brodhead; a brother, Steve (Vicki) Mason of Brodhead; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis; and two grandchildren, Madelyne Peterson and Ashtian Rufer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com